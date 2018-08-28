Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four-day Christmas Market features demonstrations by top chefs

PUBLISHED: 11:31 27 November 2018

Paul Jagger who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETING

Paul Jagger who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETING

Archant

Top chefs including Master Chocolatier Andrew Thwaite, Charlotte White, Sophie Faldo, and Rosemary Shrager and Paul Jagger of Great British Bake-Off fame, are just some of the people who are due to be attending the Christmas Market in Newmarket this coming weekend.

Rosemary Shrager who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETINGRosemary Shrager who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETING

For the first time ever, the Love Newmarket BID is hosting the event which runs from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 2.

Shoppers will be able to find festive and quirky stalls along the High Street, Guineas Shopping Centre, Crown Walk and Sun Lane.

Independent traders from around the country will be offering foodies a spectacular range of artisan food and drinks to try and buy, including Cambridgeshire’s finest Pink Gin, Pinksters.

For those looking for unusual gifts, there will be a range of tempting stalls, including Newmarket’s The Makers Shelf, Kitchen & Things and Busy Bee.

Sophine Faldo who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETINGSophine Faldo who is appearing at the Newmarket Christmas Market. Picture BLUE LIZARD MARKETING

Harriet Poulsom, joint owner of The Makers Shelf, said: “We are delighted to be at the first Newmarket Christmas Market as it our first Christmas too.”

Foodies and those looking for a bit of Christmas menu inspiration can join the famous chefs at the Christmas theatre stages, which will be dotted around the town and operating from 11am to 5pm each day.

To find out more, go to https://lovenewmarket.co.uk/makingmagicalmemories

Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

33 minutes ago Michael Steward
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

10:05 Russell Cook
Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

08:34 James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

8 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24