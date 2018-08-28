Four-day Christmas Market features demonstrations by top chefs

Top chefs including Master Chocolatier Andrew Thwaite, Charlotte White, Sophie Faldo, and Rosemary Shrager and Paul Jagger of Great British Bake-Off fame, are just some of the people who are due to be attending the Christmas Market in Newmarket this coming weekend.

For the first time ever, the Love Newmarket BID is hosting the event which runs from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 2.

Shoppers will be able to find festive and quirky stalls along the High Street, Guineas Shopping Centre, Crown Walk and Sun Lane.

Independent traders from around the country will be offering foodies a spectacular range of artisan food and drinks to try and buy, including Cambridgeshire’s finest Pink Gin, Pinksters.

For those looking for unusual gifts, there will be a range of tempting stalls, including Newmarket’s The Makers Shelf, Kitchen & Things and Busy Bee.

Harriet Poulsom, joint owner of The Makers Shelf, said: “We are delighted to be at the first Newmarket Christmas Market as it our first Christmas too.”

Foodies and those looking for a bit of Christmas menu inspiration can join the famous chefs at the Christmas theatre stages, which will be dotted around the town and operating from 11am to 5pm each day.

To find out more, go to https://lovenewmarket.co.uk/makingmagicalmemories