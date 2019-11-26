E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Recipe for success as students team up with top chefs

PUBLISHED: 17:17 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 26 November 2019

Culinary Arts students at West Suffolk College with chefs Lee Bye, Pascal Canevet and college tutor Stuart Ascott Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Culinary Arts students at West Suffolk College with chefs Lee Bye, Pascal Canevet and college tutor Stuart Ascott Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Danny Hewitt

Culinary arts students at West Suffolk College have had cordon bleu advice from two of the region's best.

Lee Bye, chef patron at Tuddenham Mill, and Pascal Canevet, head chef and owner of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds, gave tips of the trade to the students working in the college's Edmunds restaurant.

Mr Bye said: "When I was approached by the college it was a no-brainer for me to get involved and to work with these students.

"Someone has to light a spark for the young people of today to be passionate about working in industry and I am privileged to have been asked to work with them - I think it is essential that we are supporting and helping to develop the young chefs of the future."

The chefs have strong working relationships with Edmunds restaurant and commented on how the college really have their fingers on the pulse when it comes to linking its students with the industry.

Pascal Canevet said: "It is so important we invest in our young talent of today and of course some of these students may end up being employees of ours in the future!

"These young students bring an energy to the industry and we as chefs learn a lot from them - we all benefit from the collaboration and I am excited to see this develop more and more."

Claire Waterson, events coordinator for Edmunds, said: "It is fantastic for us to have both Lee and Pascal on board to work with our students.

"The students get to learn from real industry leaders and the experience is invaluable to them, we work hard to provide our students with these industry connections so they can maximise opportunities for their futures."

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

'Time is precious' – 'Selfless' mum Ria's harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Incidents like this don't often happen' - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

The Norwood factor, Vincent-Young's waiting game and embracing a long-awaited occasion - talking points as Town host Wycombe

James Norwood could return from injury this evening against Wycombe. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Bloomfield is a boyhood Town fan and coaches in the Ipswich academy... but 'Mr Wycombe' has a firm eye on three points

Matt Bloomfield has now made 524 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 523 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

