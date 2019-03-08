Suffolk F1 driver takes biggest result yet at Belgian GP

It was a successful weekend for former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon, in difficult circumstances as he climbed his way up to his best Formula One result of the season at the Belgian GP.

It was the Bures raised rookie's first weekend driving for top team Red Bull Racing after a mid season move from Toro Rosso.

Mr Albon came 5th in the race, with only the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas and the two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and eventual winner Charles LeClerc ahead of him.

The result was all the more impressive after the young driver was handed a huge penalty for an engine change which put him towards the back of the grid.

Mr Albon also managed to outperform his teammate Max Verstappen who sustained damage after a crash with Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikonnen.

It was a difficult race for all the drivers concerned after the death of driver Anthoine Hubert on Saturday during the Formula 2 race at the circuit.