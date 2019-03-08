E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk F1 driver takes biggest result yet at Belgian GP

PUBLISHED: 16:23 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 01 September 2019

It was a successful first race weekend for Alex Albon with his new team Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

It was a successful first race weekend for Alex Albon with his new team Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Archant

It was a successful weekend for former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon, in difficult circumstances as he climbed his way up to his best Formula One result of the season at the Belgian GP.

It was the Bures raised rookie's first weekend driving for top team Red Bull Racing after a mid season move from Toro Rosso.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Albon came 5th in the race, with only the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas and the two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and eventual winner Charles LeClerc ahead of him.

The result was all the more impressive after the young driver was handed a huge penalty for an engine change which put him towards the back of the grid.

Mr Albon also managed to outperform his teammate Max Verstappen who sustained damage after a crash with Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikonnen.

It was a difficult race for all the drivers concerned after the death of driver Anthoine Hubert on Saturday during the Formula 2 race at the circuit.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

AFC Sudbury win seven-goal thriller against Romford

AFC Sudbury's Liam Bennett (yellow) who once again impressed in the 4-3 win over Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Ingram on target as Marketmen claim fine victory at Hednesford

Luke Ingram scores what proved to be the only goal of the game in Needham Market's 1-0 win at Hednesford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Suffolk F1 driver takes biggest result yet at Belgian GP

It was a successful first race weekend for Alex Albon with his new team Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists