Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter

Chase away the winter blues by starting your own knitting journey. Picture: Getty Images Archant

The weather outside may be frightful, but yarn can be so delightful.

Stuart Race donning his very own hand-knitted Harry Styles cardigan. Picture: The Woolpatch Stuart Race donning his very own hand-knitted Harry Styles cardigan. Picture: The Woolpatch

Stuart Race from The Woolpatch in Long Melford, reveals five reasons why you should turn your hands to the knitting needles this winter.

1. Create the perfect Christmas gift with the Harry Styles cardigan pattern

The knitting world went mad after they saw Harry Styles donning a brand-new knitted cardigan on TV this summer. With so many people demanding their own, the designers decided to release the knitting pattern.

This is now on sale at The Woolpatch for you to buy and knit at home.

“The pattern uses basic knitting principles, so even beginners can get stuck in - I’ve already started work on my cardigan. Check out my YouTube tutorial if you need a helping hand,” Stuart says.

“It’s the ideal Christmas gift for young teen girls or any die-hard Harry fans.”

Stuart is always on hand to offer knitting advice. Contact him for help with patterns, to learn stitches or fix your sewing machine.

Find patterns for baby clothes, adult jumpers and scarfs and beanies to keep you warm this winter. Picture: The Woolpatch Find patterns for baby clothes, adult jumpers and scarfs and beanies to keep you warm this winter. Picture: The Woolpatch

2. Knit affordable, unique clothes or repair your old favourites

Take a stand against fast-fashion and knit your own clothes that are perfect for year-round wear, have a personal touch, and are built to last.

“You can create an item of clothing in the fit and style you like that will stand the test of time no matter how many seasons come and go,” Stuart says. “Knitting can help you save money and is kinder to the environment. Avoid throwing out clothes and learn how to fix them instead.”

Knit your own Christmas decorations for an extra special personal touch. Picture: The Woolpatch Knit your own Christmas decorations for an extra special personal touch. Picture: The Woolpatch

The Woolpatch can also knit garments for you and add a crochet finish to any garment that you’ve knitted.

3. It helps keep your hands healthy

As the old saying goes ‘use it or lose it’ - this can even apply to your hands.

“Knitting helps keeps your hand joints moving, preventing them from seizing and warding off arthritis,” Stuart says. “The winter months can be hard for our hands, so taking up a hobby that keeps them busy even while you’re sat watching TV, can help to keep them in top condition.”

4. It’s good for your mental health too

“Knitting can help ease stress, reduce anxiety and even help people overcome addiction,” Stuart says. “The soothing, repetitive motion can help focus and distract your mind.”

“Knitting also brings a sense of community. You can meet with others to swap tips and enjoy spinning a good yarn in more ways than one!”

The Woolpatch runs ‘Knit and Natter’ sessions, where you can catch up over tea, knit and relax. Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily put a stop to the meet-ups but they ‘hope to begin hosting them again real soon.’

5. Introduce Hygge into your home

Hygge is a Danish word using to describe an extraordinary feeling or moment of complete cosiness.

“A knitted blanket is the ideal way to keep the winter blues at bay and bring hygge into your home – there’s nothing better than snuggling under a cosy blanket, with a hot cocoa, on a crisp winter’s eve,” Stuart says.

Sewing it all up

“Knitting is a fun and easy hobby to get into. You don’t need lots of equipment or fuss to get started,” Stuart says. “You can find everything a knitting fiend will ever need in-store or on our website.”

“We sell yarn, fabric, haberdashery items, buttons, accessories, patterns and kits. There is also a selection of gifts available to help you find the perfect Christmas present for your loved one.”

The personal and friendly team are more than happy to help and can offer first-hand experience to help you begin your knitting journey.

The Woolpatch is an independent yarn and fabric store run by Stuart, situated in the picturesque and historic town of Long Melford.

Visit thewoolpatch.com to find out more. Call 01787 313452 or email info@thewoolpatch.com.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on The Woolpatch’s YouTube channel.

Find them at The Woolpatch, Aerial House, Hall Street, Long Melford, Suffolk, CO10 9JR.