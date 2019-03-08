Tickets to go on sale for star names at literary festival

Ruth Jones Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Ian McEwan, Ruth Jones, Kate Mosse and Pam Ayres are among some of the UK's most successful writers who will be speaking at Lavenham Literary Festival.

Lavenham Village Hall. Picture: PAUL GEATER Lavenham Village Hall. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fiction, history, biography, crime, poetry and creative writing are all part of the programme which takes place in Lavenham village hall from November 15-17.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday August 27 Now in its sixth year, festival spokesman Widget Finn said the events was gaining a growing reputation amongst writers.

"Like all festivals it grows gradually and Lavenham is such a wonderful location anyway that authors like coming here," she said.

"We have a very strong line-up this year and we are expexcting a real rush for tickets when they go on sale, so our advice to people is to book as soon as they can."

Ian McEwan Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA Ian McEwan Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA

The festival starts with the Literary Festival Dinner at the Swan Hotel in Lavenham on November 15 where the guest speaker is Ruth Jones, who will be in conversation with author Hannah Beckerman.

Ruth is best known for co-writing the hit TV comedy 'Gavin and Stacey', in which she played the role of Nessa.

Tickets will be available for this event from Monday September 2.

Pam Ayres Picture: TREVOR LEIGHTON Pam Ayres Picture: TREVOR LEIGHTON

Ian McEwan is an award-winning author for books such as Atonement, which was made into a film starring Keira Knightley, and Enduring Love.

He will be in conversation with Neil Clayton on November 17.

'Up in the Attic' is the brand-new collection of verse from Pam Ayres, who will appear on Saturday night.

Other attractions include local barrister Bill Clegg, who will talk about the headline-grabbing murderers he's defended, Andrew Lownie discusses his biography of Lord Mountbatten with Mountbatten's valet. and Jessica Meyer takes a medical look at World War I.

Duncan Campbell and Joanna Jolly compare crime in fact and fiction, and poets Rebecca Goss and Pauline Stainer will read from their latest collections.

For aspiring authors Bridget Holding will give a workshop in creative writing and Phoebe Morgan offers advice on how to get published.

For tickets, go to the the What's On In West Suffolk website or call 01284 758000.

For event information go to the festival website.