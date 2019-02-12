Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

PUBLISHED: 07:26 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 February 2019

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

The Tornado will take to the skies of Suffolk for its final flypast today – marking nearly 40 years of Royal Air Force service.

The Tornado flypast map Picture: RAFThe Tornado flypast map Picture: RAF

The farewell tour will pass over RAF Honington and the Imperial War Museum Duxford this afternoon to celebrate the end of the warplane’s era.

Those with their eyes on the skies can spot the Tornado between 1pm and 1.15pm over the RAF base, and between 1.15pm and 1.30pm in Duxford.

The full schedule for today, Wednesday, February 20, is as follows:

1pm – 1.15pm: RAF Honington

1.15pm – 1.30pm: Imperial War Museum Duxford – Former RAE Bedford – Cranfield Airfield – RAF Halton – RAF High Wycombe

1.30pm – 1.45pm: RAF Benson – HQ Land Forces, Andover, MOD Boscombe Down

2pm – 2.15pm: RAF Pembrey – MOD St Athan – Cardiff Airport

2.15pm – 2.30pm: Rolls Royce Filton – MOD Abbey Wood – MOD Shrivenham – RAF Brize Norton

Designed by Panavia, the aircraft was a collaboration between the UK, Germany and Italy – coming into RAF service in 1979.

It saw combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

A flight of Tornado jets returned home to the UK for the last time on February 5, landing at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The Tornado will be replaced by the F-35 Lightning – costing $85million per aircraft, according to designers Lockheed.

On Thursday, the Tornado’s flight path will be:

11.15am – 11.30am: Leuchars Station

11.30am – 11.45am: RAF Tain

11.45am – 12pm: RAF Lossiemouth

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Fears over ‘additional strain’ on under-pressure ambulance service as prison call-outs rise

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and north Ipswich, said ambulances should only be responding to emergencies Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

‘It’s been a slow burner... The excitement is building’, admits Witches boss Louis

Chris Louis, can't wait for the derby clashes with King's Lynn this season Photo: CONTRIBUTED

From Town glory to discovering Tyrone Mings and working in India – Osman’s fascinating journey

Russell Osman, left, with ex-Town team-mate Terry Butcher at Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists