Warning to check gas barbecues after fire crews called to blaze

Published: 8:36 AM April 24, 2021

Firefighters were called to the barbecue blaze in Braintree - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have urged people to check their gas barbecues before use after crews were called to a blaze in Braintree.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to a home in Tortoiseshell Way at 6.15pm on Friday.

On arrival, crews from Braintree station reported that a barbecue was on fire and had spread to the gas cylinder.

Firefighters allowed the gas to vent off while tackling the fire with water until it was extinguished by 7.53pm.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has issued guidance on using barbecues following the incident.

Crew manager Trevor Garrod, of Braintree Fire Station, said: "With the warmer weather coming and restrictions allowing us to have guests in our gardens, if you’re having a barbecue we’d urge you to check them over thoroughly before using them and make sure there are no faults.

"Never leave a barbecue unattended and make sure you set it up well away from sheds, fences, trees and plants."