Opinion

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are battling for the leadership of the Conservative Party - but is the contest helping the party? - Credit: PA

I had hoped the Conservative leadership contest would turn out to be a breath of fresh air after Boris Johnson's administration descended into a morass of lies and scandal.

Sadly the contest now appears to have become an orgy of naval-gazing with candidates only interested in the overall management of the economy (clearly very important) and a few fringe issues like flying immigrants to Rwanda, trans rights, and the cost of the Chancellor's suits.

They may be important to right-wing Tories among the 160,000 party members with a vote in the leadership election, but I suspect they are way down the list of priorities for most people who are worried about how they'll pay their energy bills, how the NHS is struggling, and how they can afford a new home.

Even on the question of the economy on Monday night, the two candidates were more interested in taking lumps out of each other than actually looking at the issue.

There is a huge gulf between them here. And both are trying to claim the legacy of Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s.

On this, there's a clear winner here. Rishi Sunak's policy of trying to get government finance straight before delivering tax cuts is clearly far more in the Thatcher/Howe playbook of 1979-83 than the immediate tax cuts proposed by Liz Truss.

In fact, while Ms Truss might try to channel Mrs Thatcher in her manner, her economic policy actually owes much more to the Ted Heath government of the early 1970s which tried to compensate for the petrol crisis caused by the Yom Kippur war in 1973 and stoked a decade of inflation and recession.

I did find it odd in the debate when Ms Truss accused Mr Sunak of trying to ape the economic policies of the Blair/Brown years.

If you look at this government's economic performance between 1997 and 2007 when Messrs Blair and Brown were both tenants in Downing Street with the situation from 1973-1983 which would you prefer?

But, of course, Gordon Brown is a bogeyman for Conservative members - even though he's widely credited by political leaders around the world with plotting a sound course out of the 2008 global banking crisis.

What has really irritated me about the whole Conservative leadership contest is the way that candidates have been so caught up in trivia that the big issues have hardly been mentioned.

There's been loads written about trans rights (which I know are very important to some people) but there's been very little discussion within the campaign about the crisis facing the NHS.

It seems as if the candidates don't think Tory members are worried about 11-hour waits in ambulances outside A&E or the fact that hospitals in Bury St Edmunds, Kings Lynn and Great Yarmouth are literally falling down and having their ceilings held up by pit-props.

When Ms Truss talks about tax cuts, she says very little about whether she would replace the health and social care levy introduced by Mr Sunak and paid for by the National Insurance increase he brought in.

Would she just effectively cut the budget of these vital services? Are Tory Party members not concerned about this?

We've also heard very little about housing from either candidate.

What really does seem have become clear during this campaign is that both candidates have a laser-focussed aim of trying to impress the 0.3% of the British adult population that have a vote in the leadership election.

They aren't worried about the 99.7% of the population who don't have a vote this time - but will be going out to vote in the next general election whenever that happens.

And they seem particularly oblivious to the floating voters who will be crucial in the tight seats like Ipswich.

Ironically while this emphasis from the election teams may go down well with many, those Conservative members who do work within their communities as councillors and election organisers are rather more concerned.

I've heard from several who are worried that floating voters are not yet convinced by the abilities of either leadership candidate - and may not quickly forget this summer when the General Election campaign itself starts in early 2024.