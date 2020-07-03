Mini diggers, trailers and power tools stolen during business burglary
PUBLISHED: 17:41 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 03 July 2020
Landscaping and tree surgery equipment were among items stolen during a burglary earlier this week in Tostock.
At some point between 10pm on Tuesday, June 30, and 6.30am on Wednesday, July 1, offender/s forced entry into the business premises of Ticehurst Gravels in Old Woolpit Road.
The offender/s then forced entry into containers on the site from which a large amount of landscaping and tree surgery equipment was stolen. This equipment included plant vehicles such as mini diggers and trailers and a variety of power tools.
The equipment stolen belonged to two other companies. Some of the equipment was branded with the Country Life Landscapes logo.
Police have released a detailed list of some of the larger items taken:
Brian James cargo tipper trailer with high caged sides (with County Life Landscapes logo on the side)
Brian James cargo shifter caged trailer (with County Life Landscapes logo on the side)
Timberwolf Chipper TW150DHB 2006
Hitachi Zaxis 17u-2 mini-digger 2007
Hitachi 2.7T Excavator, 2014
Those with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number: 37/36734/20 or email Benjamin.Alder@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.
