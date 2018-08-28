Breaking News

Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

A car has collided with a broken down vehicle on the A14 near Stowmarket just hours after a similar crash during Suffolk’s rush hour.

Police were called to the scene of a collision at 11.20am after reports a broken down vehicle had been in collision with another vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 50.

This crash happened after a similar incident involving a lorry and an off-duty fire engine colliding after a Volkswagen Golf had broken down on the A14 near Creeting St Mary.

Fire crews were mobilised ready to attend the scene after initial reports suggested a person was trapped in a car following the collision.

The engines from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds were called off after it was confirmed there were no trapped people at the scene of the accident.

A police spokesman confirmed that there is currently one lane of traffic open while they are attending the incident.

At this stage it is not known the extend of any injuries to anyone involved in the incident.

This is a breaking story, check back for the latest updates.