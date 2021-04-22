News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teens with bright ideas in Suffolk and Essex sought for £20,000 prize

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:16 PM April 22, 2021   
Towergate is searching for the Suffolk and Essex's next community leaders

Towergate is searching for the Suffolk and Essex's next community leaders

Teenagers in Suffolk and Essex who believe they could be future community leaders, blue-sky thinkers or social activists could be in with a chance of winning £20,000.

Insurance company Towergate has launched a search in partnership with Ardonagh Community Trust (ACT) in a bid to reward young people actively trying to make a difference in their community.

The top Bright Future Prize of £20,000 awaits the winner between the ages of 15-19, while smaller grants are also available.

Steve Kendall, Towergate area director, said: "Young people see the world differently, and their innovative ideas can help impact positive change for the future.

"It’s this ingenuity that ACT wants to support, opening up opportunities for young people who are already making positive waves in their communities."

Applications for the competition close May 21 and can be made on the ACT website.

Suffolk
Essex

