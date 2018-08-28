Town council opposes 126 new homes in Eye

Eye Town Council has opposed plans for 126 new homes on the edge of the town. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Plans for 126 new homes on the edge of Eye have been opposed by the town council.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/Google Land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/Google

AAH Planning Consultants have re-submitted plans to Mid Suffolk Council seeking outline planning permission for new houses and associated access roads to be built on a 14 acre plot of land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way.

The proposals state the development would include 44 affordable dwellings, of which 33 would be for rent and nine for shared ownership.

In a submission Eye Town Council has said it “strongly objects” to the plans citing traffic and arguing the land is outside the existing settlement boundary. They have also raised concerns about the impact on schools and doctors surgeries coming on top of another development of 280 homes.

The developers, who won an appeal after the council failed to decide a previous application within the required period, state the plans would bring significant social, economic and environmental benefits with a £1.3 million social contribution that could be used towards school places and GP expansion.