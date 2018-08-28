Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town council opposes 126 new homes in Eye

PUBLISHED: 14:45 21 November 2018

Eye Town Council has opposed plans for 126 new homes on the edge of the town. Picture: Archant Library

Eye Town Council has opposed plans for 126 new homes on the edge of the town. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Plans for 126 new homes on the edge of Eye have been opposed by the town council.

Land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/GoogleLand adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way in Eye where outline permission is being sought for 126 new houses. Pictures: AAH Planning Consultants/Google

AAH Planning Consultants have re-submitted plans to Mid Suffolk Council seeking outline planning permission for new houses and associated access roads to be built on a 14 acre plot of land adjoining Tuffs Road and Maple Way.

The proposals state the development would include 44 affordable dwellings, of which 33 would be for rent and nine for shared ownership.

In a submission Eye Town Council has said it “strongly objects” to the plans citing traffic and arguing the land is outside the existing settlement boundary. They have also raised concerns about the impact on schools and doctors surgeries coming on top of another development of 280 homes.

The developers, who won an appeal after the council failed to decide a previous application within the required period, state the plans would bring significant social, economic and environmental benefits with a £1.3 million social contribution that could be used towards school places and GP expansion.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

3 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

BMW drug driver fails appeal

3 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

Upbeat get prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

12 minutes ago Russell Cook
Clare, Countess of Euston and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, presents the trophy and certificate for the Queen's Award for Voluntary Sevice to Slylvia Baker, right, the chairman of Upbeat Heart Support; Hilary Neeves, secretary and fundraiser for Upbeat; second left, and Daemmon Reeve, patron of Upbeat. Picture: RUSSELL COOK . Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Heart patients were all aglow and bursting with pride as they were awarded a highly prestigious award.

Pick your own real Christmas tree this year

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER

Get your hands on a Christmas tree from the same company which have suppled 10 Downing Street in previous years.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

38 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Former Babergh HQ to be converted into homes in Hadleigh town centre

43 minutes ago Paul Geater
An architects' impression of the new homes on the Babergh offices site. Picture; BABERGH COUNCIL

The former Babergh council headquarters in Hadleigh is set to be partially demolished and turned into 53 new homes – with other former public buildings in the town converted into a further 25 homes.

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

15:18 Andrew Papworth
St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

A clampdown on bad parking in a Suffolk town has resulted in 26 vehicles being given fines.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24