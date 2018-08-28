Exclusive

Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING Archant

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

14-day-old Michael sits with his Ipswich mad sister Francesca, 5 Picture: KRIS CAPELING 14-day-old Michael sits with his Ipswich mad sister Francesca, 5 Picture: KRIS CAPELING

His Blues fanatic dad Kris Capeling travelled all the way from his home in Maidstone, Kent, to see the start of the Paul Lambert era last Saturday for the clash with Preston North End.

The new boss nearly guided his team to victory but had to settle for a 1-1 draw - although for many inside the stadium it was the visit of baby Michael that proved a talking point.

Mr Capeling said: “To be honest it was a really positive experience.

“A couple of stewards were smirking when I brought him in and talking about what my misses might have said about the decision to take him to Portman Road.

It's a football mad family, Francesca Capeling and Rebecca Freed with Michael Picture: KRIS CAPELING It's a football mad family, Francesca Capeling and Rebecca Freed with Michael Picture: KRIS CAPELING

“But everyone was lovely, the stewards said we could move seats a bit further back so that we wouldn’t get hit with the ball, that was nice.”

Michael’s mum and Mr Capeling’s fiancee, Rebecca Freed, also attended the game.

Despite her son being barely two weeks old she said it didn’t take much for her to agree to the outing.

Miss Freed said: “There was a bit of persuasion.

Michael takes a nap in his new favourite shirt Picture: KRIS CAPELING Michael takes a nap in his new favourite shirt Picture: KRIS CAPELING

“Obviously I was a bit doubtful about taking Michael because of the fact that he was only two weeks old.

“But it didn’t take too much for me to agree.”

Mr Capeling might have hoped to turn his son into a manic Blues fan as soon as possible but Michael was hard to please.

The newborn was asleep as soon as the family arrived at Portman Road.

Michael with his mum Rebecca Picture: KRIS CAPELING Michael with his mum Rebecca Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Mr Capeling said: “We kept him in his car seat for the first half, he woke up and stayed on my lap for the second half.

“I think he enjoyed the atmosphere, I’m not so sure about the football.

“Whoever had the drum in the stadium, he liked that, he was bobbing his head along to the beat.”

Mr Capeling has a history of making sure his kids get to see the Blues as soon as possible.

His other child, Francesca Capeling, aged five, was taken to her first Tractor Boys’ game three years ago.

“I took Francesca when she was about two, maybe two-and-a-half,” said Mr Capeling.

“She’s been three times now and I thought ‘Well Michael can go within two weeks, he needs to catch up’.”

Mr Capeling’s love of Ipswich Town started when he was child.

His grandad, Anthony Fox, played for Town under Sir Alf Ramsey in the 1950s and inspired him to fall in love with the Blues.

However Mr Capeling, unlike his two children, had to wait before he got to see his beloved team play.

He said: “I didn’t get to see Ipswich until I was 18.

“I was Ipswich-mad but my parents didn’t like football so as soon as I was comfortable driving I went up there.

“I think my first game was Plymouth Argyle, we drew 0-0.”

Now that his son has had his first taste of Tractor Boy action Mr Capeling is keen to take him to the biggest match in East Anglia.

He said: “I would like to take him to Carrow Road eventually, it would be good to go and see a Norwich match.”