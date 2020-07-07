Independence Day tributes to WWII US airmen

The wreaths on the USAF memorial at St Gregory's church in Sudbury to the 486th Bombardment Group based in the town during World War Two. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2020

Sudbury has paid Independence Day tribute to the American airmen who flew from the town during World War Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen lays a wreath at the memorial to the 486th Bombardment Group. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen lays a wreath at the memorial to the 486th Bombardment Group. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Wreaths were laid at the memorial at St Gregory’s church to the 486th Bombardment Group, which was based in the town and which lost 400 servicemen in the skies over Nazi-occupied Europe.

You may also want to watch:

They were laid by town mayor Jack Owen, Graeme Garden on behalf of the 486th Bombardment Group, and Colin Smith, chairman of Sudbury Royal British Legion.

The ceremony, on Saturday July 4, would normally have been attended by a party from the US Air Force at Lakenheath but who were unable to attend because of coronavirus restrictions.

Sudbury town piper Tricia Drawbridge plays during the service at the St Gregory's church memorial. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Sudbury town piper Tricia Drawbridge plays during the service at the St Gregory's church memorial. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Councillor Owen said: “The ceremony went very well. Sadly the Americans could not attend, for understandable reasons, but it was pleasing to see the people who were there.”

The 486th flew Liberator and Flying Fortress bombers from what was RAF Sudbury between 1944 to 1945, attacking targets including V-weapon sites.