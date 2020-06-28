E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Toxic algae that can be harmful to people and animals detected in river

PUBLISHED: 09:32 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 28 June 2020

Toxic algae that can be harmful to humans and animals is present in the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Swimmers are “strongly advised” not to enter the River Stour at Sudbury after toxic blue-green algae was discovered.

Dog owners are also asked to prevent their pets going into the water currently due to the algae, which can cause poisoning in humans and animals.

According to the World Health Organization, the toxins can lead to wide-ranging symptoms in people including rashes, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Environment Agency issued a ‘Navigation Advisory Notice’ earlier in the week for the River Stour, saying they had been made aware of the existence of toxic blue-green algae on certain parts of the navigation.

Its bright colour means it can be easily spotted.

The River Stour Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThe River Stour Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Irven Forbes, waterways manager, said it is more likely to be found on back waters, within marinas and where there is slower flowing shallower water.

He said: “We therefore strongly advise against swimming in the river for this and other pathogens that may be present and also refraining from allowing dogs to go into the water at present.

“As usual good hygiene practices should be followed after any contact with river water or river banks including thorough hand washing before eating or as soon as possible after visiting the river.”

He said if anyone should feel unwell after being in contact with river water they should seek urgent medical advice and assistance and let the medic know they have been in recent contact with river water and that toxic blue-green algae could have been present.

He added: “This will enable them to more rapidly test and better treat you and avoid any delays in administering any courses of medication.”

Sudbury Town Council also alerted people to the toxic algae.

On Twitter they said: “This tends to occur after prolonged dry periods. People are strongly advised not to swim in the river at this time.”

