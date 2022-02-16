Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Singer and actress Toyah Willcox has been spotted in a tea room in Sudbury.

The It's a Mystery and Thunder in the Mountains singer posted a tweet showing her with a group of people at the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury.

This comes after she performed at the Sudbury Quay on Monday and Tuesday night as part of her tour for her new album Posh Pop.

High tea at the Strawberry Teapot xx #Toyah pic.twitter.com/JLsHcxrpiy — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) February 15, 2022

Owner of the Strawberry Teapot, Amanda Richardson said: "Toyah came in and had afternoon tea, with I think her band or her crew.

"I kept looking at her, thinking I must recognise her, I know her from somewhere.

"I was talking to her, and one of the crew said 'thanks boss', and then another said 'thanks Toyah' and it dawned on me.

"It was a missed opportunity to tell her how fabulous she is. I was a huge fan when I was growing up.

"I even got offered two tickets afterward. I was so gutted I couldn't go."

Toyah was last seen in Suffolk playing an intimate gig in Lavenham last year.

She was also in the county in 2009, performing as a special guest in Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock at the Ipswich Regent.

In a career stretching over 40 years, the singer has amassed 13 top 40 singles and recorded more than 24 albums.

On top of this, she has acted in 20 feature films and appeared in hundreds of television programs.



