Road partially blocked after tractor ploughs into wall

The tractor crashed into a wall in Main Road, Woolverstone Picture: SARAH THEA Archant

A road in Woolverstone was partially blocked after a tractor ploughed into a brick wall.

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Main Road shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The tractor blocked part of the road for nearly two hours before the vehicle was recovered.

A police spokesman confirmed no injuries were sustained in the incident.