Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road
PUBLISHED: 12:40 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 11 August 2020
A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, causing the wire to block the road.
Police were called shortly after 11am to reports of a tractor colliding with a BT telephone wire in Laxfield Road.
The telephone pole has broken off as a result of the crash and has fallen into a hedge, with wires sprawled across the road at vehicle height.
Officers remain on the scene of the single-vehicle collision and BT has been made aware of the incident.
