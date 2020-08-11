Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, causing the wire to block the road.

Police were called shortly after 11am to reports of a tractor colliding with a BT telephone wire in Laxfield Road.

The telephone pole has broken off as a result of the crash and has fallen into a hedge, with wires sprawled across the road at vehicle height.

Officers remain on the scene of the single-vehicle collision and BT has been made aware of the incident.