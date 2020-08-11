E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

PUBLISHED: 12:40 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 11 August 2020

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, causing the wire to block the road.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called shortly after 11am to reports of a tractor colliding with a BT telephone wire in Laxfield Road.

The telephone pole has broken off as a result of the crash and has fallen into a hedge, with wires sprawled across the road at vehicle height.

Officers remain on the scene of the single-vehicle collision and BT has been made aware of the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag that ‘self-ignited’

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship duo ‘join the race’ for Gwion Edwards

Gwion Edwards is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Ross Halls

Reader letter: Why were we given just three days’ notice of A14 closures?

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS