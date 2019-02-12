Partly Cloudy

Pupils find out how their food gets from the field to the table

PUBLISHED: 11:16 27 February 2019

The Willows Primary School and Alex Mann Picture: VIV HUNT

The Willows Primary School and Alex Mann Picture: VIV HUNT

Viv Hunt

Having evolved from steam-powered traction engines which took the jobs of heavy horses, today’s tractors have amazing capabilities compared with their forebears.

Bedfield CEVCP School and Robert Rous Picture: CHARLOTTE NEWSONBedfield CEVCP School and Robert Rous Picture: CHARLOTTE NEWSON

Costing anything up to £70,000, and somtimes higher, today’s state-of-the-art machines carry sophisticated computer equipment linked to satellites which enables the tractor to cover a field to get maximum benefit from the crops – even dispatching different amounts of fertiliser to where the crop’s needs are greatest.

Examples of such powerful machines have been taken into Suffolk’s playgrounds for pupils to learn about the role of farmers and how food gets from the field to the table for this year’s Tractors into Schools event.

Organised by Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), more than 55 farmers shared their expertise and passion for food and farming.

Pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6 took part, incorporating the visits into their lessons.

Great Barton CE Primary Academy with the tractor that visited the school Picture: KATE PIZZEYGreat Barton CE Primary Academy with the tractor that visited the school Picture: KATE PIZZEY

Saxmundham Primary School and farmer Michael Clarke Picture: UNDERWOODSaxmundham Primary School and farmer Michael Clarke Picture: UNDERWOOD

Stratford St Mary Primary School enjoyed taking part Picture: RACHELLE JONESStratford St Mary Primary School enjoyed taking part Picture: RACHELLE JONES

Beaumont Community Primary School tractor visitBeaumont Community Primary School tractor visit

Framlingham College Prep School and farmer Bruce Kerr Picture SONJA MOONFramlingham College Prep School and farmer Bruce Kerr Picture SONJA MOON

Framlingham College Prep School and farmer Bruce Kerr Picture SONJA MOONFramlingham College Prep School and farmer Bruce Kerr Picture SONJA MOON

Reydon Primary School and Sam Fairs, HillFairs Picture: CAROLINE FISHERReydon Primary School and Sam Fairs, HillFairs Picture: CAROLINE FISHER

Copdock Primary and Geoff Mayhew Picture: DEBBIE KNIGHTSCopdock Primary and Geoff Mayhew Picture: DEBBIE KNIGHTS

