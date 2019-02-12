Pupils find out how their food gets from the field to the table

Having evolved from steam-powered traction engines which took the jobs of heavy horses, today’s tractors have amazing capabilities compared with their forebears.

Costing anything up to £70,000, and somtimes higher, today’s state-of-the-art machines carry sophisticated computer equipment linked to satellites which enables the tractor to cover a field to get maximum benefit from the crops – even dispatching different amounts of fertiliser to where the crop’s needs are greatest.

Examples of such powerful machines have been taken into Suffolk’s playgrounds for pupils to learn about the role of farmers and how food gets from the field to the table for this year’s Tractors into Schools event.

Organised by Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), more than 55 farmers shared their expertise and passion for food and farming.

Pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6 took part, incorporating the visits into their lessons.

