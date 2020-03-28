E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anger as insurance company refuses to pay out on coronavuirus

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 March 2020

Dale Watts is angry at the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus. Picture: DALE WATTS

Dale Watts is angry at the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus. Picture: DALE WATTS

Dale Watts

A self-employed trader has blasted the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus.

Dale Watts, who runs Akenham Fine Furniture from his workshop at Akenham, near Ipswich, said the government needed to take action to force insurers to pay up as the crisis forces Britain to stay behind closed doors.

Mr Watts said he had paid £100 a month to NFU Mutual for a combined policy for the last 15 years to protect himself against business interruption from events such as fire and flooding.

However, because coronavirus had not been heard of when the policy was drawn up Mr Watts said NFU were refusing to pay out.

He said: “They have quite happily taken the premiums for the last 15 years but the one time I need it I’m not going to get any help off them.

“It’s disgusting that the insurance industry is allowed to do this. It needs action by the government to force them to pay.”

Mr Watts said he had lost three months work in the space of a few days as customers cancelled appointments for work and went into lockdown last week.

But despite having no money coming in and being unable to work because of the lockdown, he still had monthly outgoings of £500 for overheads such as his workshop rent and car.

He estimated he had enough savings to last another few weeks before he would be forced to cash in his pension just to survive.

He said: “I’ve got no income at all until I can get back to work and because my partner is in full time employment I can’t claim anything so we will have to try to survive on her salary.”

MORE: Council leaders issue stark ‘Stay at home’ warning

An NFU Mutual spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear Mr Watts has been left disappointed by his cover and we understand this is an incredibly difficult time for many businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“In line with UK market practice, our standard Business Interruption cover usually requires damage to property, such as storms or fires, in order to be triggered, which means the majority of customers will not be covered for coronavirus.

“There is an extension available for human diseases which some customers may have taken up. That provides cover if premises need to close or their use is restricted as a result of a specified list of diseases. Coronavirus is not included on that list.

“We do have a small number of covers or cover extensions in operation which might be triggered by Coronavirus and at NFU Mutual, we always seek to support our customers wherever possible and will look to extend cover whenever we can.”

The spokesperson said global pandemics such as coronavirus require solutions and larger financial packages from authorities and central government rather than cover from insurers, who underwrite known risks.

“This is something the UK government is aware of. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, acknowledged many businesses wouldn’t be insured when he announced his £330bn government support package for businesses,” the spokesperson said.

“He has since gone further for those affected, and promised to cover 80% of wages, up to £2,500 a month, through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“If interruption to business is not covered by our customers’ insurance policy, we are advising them to seek out the Government’s package of support.”

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter for daily content.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Is there light at the end of the tunnel in the global coronavirus crisis?

Members of the public in masks hours before it was announced the country would be on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anger as insurance company refuses to pay out on coronavuirus

Dale Watts is angry at the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus. Picture: DALE WATTS

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk - and 213 in Essex

The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Suffolk continues to rise. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk NFU celebrates 100 years of keeping up the fight for UK farming

The tithe wars memorial opposite the parish church at Elmsett Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24