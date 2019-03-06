Heavy Rain

‘Nottingham knockers’ reported in another Suffolk town

06 March, 2019 - 13:19
Authorities have received reports of Nottingham knockers in the Leiston area Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Residents of a Suffolk town are being warned off buying from ‘Nottingham knockers’ following local reports of unwelcome house calls.

The unlicensed door-to-door sellers have been reported in the Leiston area – two weeks after similar reports were made by residents of Woodbridge.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: “These individuals knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.”

So-called Nottingham knockers work in groups across the country, but are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme, and many do not possess a Pedlar’s Certificate, issued by police and necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.

If approached, residents are advised to refuse to buy and report it on 03454 040506 or to police on 101.

