Rogue traders preying on vulnerable in Suffolk this winter

A concerned neighbour alerted authorities after a Suffolk resident nearly fell prey to rogue traders.

Rogue traders have been preying on the vulnerable as winter dawns, duping them into believing they need additional loft insulation to keep their homes warm.

In Mid Suffolk a concerned neighbour raised the alarm about pushy salesmen this week and now Trading Standards are urging others to be vigilant.

Suffolk Trading Standards received a call on Tuesday from the concerned resident reporting that an older neighbour had been contacted on the phone by a company claiming her property needed loft insulation installed.

A spokesman said: “When she told them she would need to consult with family, they became very pushy, insisting it needed to be done.

“The call was ended, but the company called her twice more, withholding their number and advising they would be visiting her property the next morning.

“Our rapid response team were at the ready to attend the property – as too were the police.

“Thankfully for the resident, the trader never arrived.

“If you receive a similar call, hang up and do not engage with the individual. Do not give any personal details.

“Wait five minutes for the line to clear and report them to us via 0808 223 1133.

“Please look out for your elderly and vulnerable neighbours. Make them aware of the rogues that could be contacting them, so they are empowered to say no.”

On Thursday, Suffolk Trading Standards received a report of a door-to-door salesman asking Beccles residents to sign up to new double glazing, with the line: “Have you heard of the green funding?”.

Authorities said homeowners should never agree to anything, including a home visit, when approached by a cold caller on the phone, at the door or via email.

“Do your research first, and find out if it is a product or service that you want or require,” added a spokesman.

“You may be entitled to a grant to help you with the cost of energy improvements on your home, but don’t trust a cold caller who advises you that you are.”

You can contact Suffolk Energy Action on 0345 0371234, or call Simple Action Energy on 0800 444202 to clarify the current grants available.

Cold calling for the new Green Homes Grant is prohibited.

Report scams to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.