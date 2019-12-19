Children's toys and John Lewis gift bag among Christmas items being recalled
PUBLISHED: 16:29 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 19 December 2019
TRADING STANDARDS
A number of potential Christmas gifts are being taken off the supermarket shelves due to health risks such as choking and incorrect allergy labels.
With just six days to go until the big day there are a number of products being recalled by UK Trading Standards.
Check the list below and make sure you don't have these products in your home - or under your Christmas tree.
John Lewis - Lazzaroni Italian Collection Christmas Gift Bag
John Lewis is recalling the gift bag because the product label is missing and its contents contains allergens.
This means it is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to almonds, nuts and/or soya.
Best before date information is also absent from the packaging.
If you have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to almonds, nuts and/or soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to your nearest John Lewis or Waitrose for a full refund.
Wahl - James Martin Food Processor
The food processor is being recalled by Wahl as it can overheat and ignite, leading to the plastic casing melting, possibly causing burns.
Model number: ZX545
Barcode: 9037127005873
Any customers who have purchased one of these models are advised to contact Wahl (UK) Ltd Customer Services who will assist them with returning and replacing the product.
Jasonwell - Magnetic Building Blocks
The European Commission have recalled the Magnetic Building Blocks due to the risk of choking, as the product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.
The product contains small loose parts and a plastic packaging that can become accessible.
A small child could put the small parts in the mouth and choke, and could also place the plastic on the face and become asphyxiated.
The product - which was sold online and particularly on Amazon - is being withdrawn from the market immediately.
Kingsport - children's swing
The swing set has been incorrectly labelled as being suitable for children, despite the risk of strangulation.
The swing by Kingsport is being recalled as the crotch strap can break and the seat back and bottom may come apart.
This may cause a small child to slip down and become trapped by the neck where the two shoulder straps meet, causing strangulation.
The recall alert is classed as 'serious' and includes all products with the barcode: 6906543512397.
Oxfordshire Tea Company - Butter Shortbread
The butter shortbread has been incorrectly labelled as 'gluten free', despite containing wheat.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.
It is currently only sold at Home Bargain stores.
Any customers who have purchased the product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, should not eat it. Instead return to the store of purchase for a full refund.