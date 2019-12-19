E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Children's toys and John Lewis gift bag among Christmas items being recalled

PUBLISHED: 16:29 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 19 December 2019

A number of children's toys, biscuits, Christmas gift bags and kitchen items are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

A number of children's toys, biscuits, Christmas gift bags and kitchen items are being recalled. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

TRADING STANDARDS

A number of potential Christmas gifts are being taken off the supermarket shelves due to health risks such as choking and incorrect allergy labels.

Find out which products are being recalled below. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSFind out which products are being recalled below. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

With just six days to go until the big day there are a number of products being recalled by UK Trading Standards.

Check the list below and make sure you don't have these products in your home - or under your Christmas tree.

John Lewis - Lazzaroni Italian Collection Christmas Gift Bag

John Lewis is recalling the gift bag because the product label is missing and its contents contains allergens.

This means it is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to almonds, nuts and/or soya.

John Lewis is recalling the gift bag because the product label is missing. Picture: TRADING STANDARDSJohn Lewis is recalling the gift bag because the product label is missing. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Best before date information is also absent from the packaging.

If you have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to almonds, nuts and/or soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to your nearest John Lewis or Waitrose for a full refund.

Wahl - James Martin Food Processor

The food processor is being recalled by Wahl as it can overheat and ignite, leading to the plastic casing melting, possibly causing burns.

Model number: ZX545

Wahl is recalling the James Martin Food Processor. Picture: TRADING STANDARDSWahl is recalling the James Martin Food Processor. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Barcode: 9037127005873

Any customers who have purchased one of these models are advised to contact Wahl (UK) Ltd Customer Services who will assist them with returning and replacing the product.

Jasonwell - Magnetic Building Blocks

The European Commission have recalled the Magnetic Building Blocks due to the risk of choking, as the product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.

The product contains small loose parts and a plastic packaging that can become accessible.

The European Commission have recalled the Magnetic Building Blocks due to the risk of choking. Picture: TRADING STANDARDSThe European Commission have recalled the Magnetic Building Blocks due to the risk of choking. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

A small child could put the small parts in the mouth and choke, and could also place the plastic on the face and become asphyxiated.

The product - which was sold online and particularly on Amazon - is being withdrawn from the market immediately.

Kingsport - children's swing

The swing set has been incorrectly labelled as being suitable for children, despite the risk of strangulation.

The swing by Kingsport is being recalled as the crotch strap can break and the seat back and bottom may come apart.

The swing set has been incorrectly labelled as being suitable for children, despite the risk of strangulation. Picture: TRADING STANDARDSThe swing set has been incorrectly labelled as being suitable for children, despite the risk of strangulation. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

This may cause a small child to slip down and become trapped by the neck where the two shoulder straps meet, causing strangulation.

The recall alert is classed as 'serious' and includes all products with the barcode: 6906543512397.

Oxfordshire Tea Company - Butter Shortbread

The butter shortbread has been incorrectly labelled as 'gluten free', despite containing wheat.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The butter shortbread has been incorrectly labelled as ‘gluten free’, despite containing wheat. Picture: TRADING STANDARDSThe butter shortbread has been incorrectly labelled as ‘gluten free’, despite containing wheat. Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

It is currently only sold at Home Bargain stores.

Any customers who have purchased the product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, should not eat it. Instead return to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: 'It's Christmas Eve, buh!' – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: 'Flabbergasted' traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

