Warning issued after 'Thomas Cook' scam phone calls in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 21:11 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 24 September 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of scammers impersonating Thomas Cook Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to phone users following a spate of scam phone calls from people impersonating Thomas Cook employees.

The cruel scam comes following the holiday company's collapse on Monday, September 23.

It is said that multiple people have been called and asked for their bank details, including their three-digit security code on their bank card.

In a statement, the consumer advice organisation said: "We've had multiple reports of residents receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be from Thomas Cook.

"The caller advises that they are calling to refund their holiday payment, and that to do so they require the recipient's bank card details, including the 3-digit card security code.

"No Thomas Cook employee will be calling those affected by the company collapse. Refunds will be issued by the CAA, and they will not start being processed until 30th September."

Those who have been affected by the scam or have been contacted should call Trading Standards on 03454 040506.

