Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

PUBLISHED: 11:35 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 22 November 2018

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Traffic is building ahead of the major four-day Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTTSchoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The annual event, that attracts thousands of people, starts at midday today, November 22, and runs until Sunday, November 25.

Traffic has been heavier than normal at the junctions into the historic market town so make sure you leave extra time for your journeys.

The festive extravaganza brings an array of more than 300 stalls, cookery demonstrations, funfairs, Santas’s grotto, live music, fireworks and more to the town centre.

Travelling by road

Angel Hill and Hatter Street are now closed to traffic and the Buttermarket and Cornhill areas will be shut to vehicles from midday.

Any vehicles in the Buttermarket/Cornhill area will be allowed out, but will not be allowed back in.

Lower Baxter Street is now also closed and Angel Lane has become two-way.

A spokesman for St Edmundsbury Borough Council said Ram Meadow car park is nearly full, but the Arc shopping centre car park and Parkway multi-storey car park still have spaces.

As well as the normal council-run car parks, additional facilities over the event include a cash-only park and ride service, at a price of £10 per car, running from Saxham Business Park, just off the A14 (IP28 6RX).

This is available today from now until 8.30pm, tomorrow and Saturday from 8.30am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm.

There are also park and walk sites from West Suffolk College in Beetons Way (IP33 3TT), at a cost of £4, and Olding Road car park in Olding Road (IP33 3YE), which is free of charge, on Saturday and Sunday.

These sites are about a 20-minute walk from the town centre and Christmas Fayre.

There will also be additional parking at Greene King, Priory School and St Edmundsbury School.

Extra trains

Greater Anglia will run additional trains and have extra staff on hand at Bury St Edmunds rail station during the fayre.

In addition to the normal timetabled service, there will be eight additional services running in both directions between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, November 25, both before and after the Christmas market.

All other trains will run with the maximum number of available carriages on the day.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s Area Customer Service Manager, said: “Although we are running additional trains and extra carriages, we still anticipate these trains to be full. Extra colleagues will also be on hand to help passengers at Bury St Edmunds.

“We expect trains to be very busy while the market is on and would encourage people to check before they travel.”

For more information about travelling by train see here.

•RWSfm will be providing up-to-date travel and parking information tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

This will be broadcast every 30 minutes in addition to their normal programming.

Tune into RWSfm 103.3 or via the TuneIn radio app on your smartphone.

•For updates on parking over the duration of the event see the @stedsbc account on Twitter and use the hashtag #buryparking

•For more information on the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre see here.

Topic Tags:

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

11:35 Mariam Ghaemi
The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic is building ahead of the major four-day Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Car crash leaves one driver injured and debris all over the road

11:26 Jake Foxford
Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have crashed on the A12, leaving one driver with minor injuries and one lane closed.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

11:12 Andrew Papworth
Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

A new tax is having a “devastating” effect on vulnerable people who are being pursued because they are “easy targets”, a Suffolk MP has said.

Bottleneck junction improvements to be discussed in wake of bypass disappointment

11:03 Andrew Papworth
Generic photo of queuing traffic. Picture: Gregg Brown

A revamp of a town’s most logjammed junctions is to be debated with councillors in the wake a controversial decision to shelve plans for a new bypass.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24