Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Traffic is building ahead of the major four-day Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The annual event, that attracts thousands of people, starts at midday today, November 22, and runs until Sunday, November 25.

Traffic has been heavier than normal at the junctions into the historic market town so make sure you leave extra time for your journeys.

The festive extravaganza brings an array of more than 300 stalls, cookery demonstrations, funfairs, Santas’s grotto, live music, fireworks and more to the town centre.

Service update: Due to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre starting today, there may be delays on all services running in and out of BSE until Sunday due to increased traffic. Thank you for your patience. — Galloway Local Buses (@GallowayTravel) November 22, 2018

Travelling by road

Angel Hill and Hatter Street are now closed to traffic and the Buttermarket and Cornhill areas will be shut to vehicles from midday.

Any vehicles in the Buttermarket/Cornhill area will be allowed out, but will not be allowed back in.

Lower Baxter Street is now also closed and Angel Lane has become two-way.

A spokesman for St Edmundsbury Borough Council said Ram Meadow car park is nearly full, but the Arc shopping centre car park and Parkway multi-storey car park still have spaces.

As well as the normal council-run car parks, additional facilities over the event include a cash-only park and ride service, at a price of £10 per car, running from Saxham Business Park, just off the A14 (IP28 6RX).

This is available today from now until 8.30pm, tomorrow and Saturday from 8.30am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm.

There are also park and walk sites from West Suffolk College in Beetons Way (IP33 3TT), at a cost of £4, and Olding Road car park in Olding Road (IP33 3YE), which is free of charge, on Saturday and Sunday.

These sites are about a 20-minute walk from the town centre and Christmas Fayre.

There will also be additional parking at Greene King, Priory School and St Edmundsbury School.

Extra trains

Greater Anglia will run additional trains and have extra staff on hand at Bury St Edmunds rail station during the fayre.

In addition to the normal timetabled service, there will be eight additional services running in both directions between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, November 25, both before and after the Christmas market.

All other trains will run with the maximum number of available carriages on the day.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s Area Customer Service Manager, said: “Although we are running additional trains and extra carriages, we still anticipate these trains to be full. Extra colleagues will also be on hand to help passengers at Bury St Edmunds.

“We expect trains to be very busy while the market is on and would encourage people to check before they travel.”

For more information about travelling by train see here.

•RWSfm will be providing up-to-date travel and parking information tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

This will be broadcast every 30 minutes in addition to their normal programming.

Tune into RWSfm 103.3 or via the TuneIn radio app on your smartphone.

•For updates on parking over the duration of the event see the @stedsbc account on Twitter and use the hashtag #buryparking

•For more information on the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre see here.