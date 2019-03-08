Sunshine and Showers

Businesses facing traffic disruption

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 March 2019

Archant

Traders in Sudbury are bracing themselves for a week of disruption with the start of major gas words in the town.

Traders in Sudbury are bracing themselves for a week of disruption with the start of major gas words in the town.

The week-long programme will see four-way traffic lights installed in Great Eastern Road on April 8, with work scheduled to finish by April 16.

It is being carried out by Cadent, which owns, operates and maintains the gas distribution network in East Anglia, to install new gas mains.

The road is key because it provides access to motorists to the car parks for the Roys and Waitrose stores, and the Kingfisher leisure centre. It is also where buses exit Sudbury bus station.

Businesses along the road are preparing for a repeat of disruption caused by roadworks further along the road last year.

Mark Warn, manager of Carpet Connection carpet warehouse said: “It’s going to be a nightmare. Lorries have to reverse into our yard to make deliveries and if there are cars backed up behind it creates a lot of grief.

“It’s a pain for us as a business but it’s worse for the lorries delivering to us as it puts them behind schedule.”

Waitrose declined to comment specifically on the works but a spokesman said: “We’d like to assure our customers that we’ll be open and trading as usual during the roadworks.”

John McMillan, president of Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, said: “That junction with the car parks is terrible at the best of times so a week of works is going to be horrendous.

“It’s not great news for our members of the rest of the town but the work obviously has to be done.”

Cadent has previously said the work is to install new gas mains.

“We need to replace ageing gas mains with tough new plastic pipes which should help ensure the local community keeps on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for many decades to come,” a spokesman said.

“In order to carry out the work safely and efficiently temporary traffic lights will be need to be installed.

“Cadent has planned the project in close discussion with the local authority and is doing all it can to ensure it is delivered with as little disruption to the local area as possible.”

For more information on the project call 0800 096 5678.

Details on Cadent’s gas mains replacement work can also be found on the Cadent website.

