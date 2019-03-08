Traffic cone spotted atop statue of St Edmund

The statue, which stands on the roundabout linking Parkway and Risbygate Street, can be seen wearing the traffic cone as a hat Picture: MARTIN AND OLIVER ARNOLD MARTIN ARNOLD

People in Bury St Edmunds have been speculating as to how a traffic cone came to be sat atop a statue of the town's namesake.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The statue of St Edmund, which stands on the roundabout linking Parkway and Risbygate Street, has been pictured wearing the cone as a hat.

Martin Arnold, who lives in Lawshall but grew up in Bury, said he took a photo of the strange sight when he was driving along Risbygate Street on Sunday morning.

You may also want to watch:

He has since shared the picture on social media, where it has generated more than 600 likes and 140 comments.

"It made me laugh," he said.

"I'm sure that visitors and tourists will have found it amazing too."

Mr Arnold said the cone had disappeared when he drove by this afternoon.

West Suffolk Council has been approached for comment.