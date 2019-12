Broken down lorry blocks part of main road

A lorry has broken down outside Muntons in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A broken down lorry is causing congestion on a main road near Stowmarket this morning.

The broken down vehicle is blocking part of Needham Road (B1113) outside the Muntons factory.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident was first reported around 6.40am and officers are awaiting recovery vehicles to arrive.