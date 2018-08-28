Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

It took place at the junction with the A1094, which leads to Aldeburgh, at 1.10pm and involved a Vauxhall Zafira, a Peugeot 206 and a Ford Kuga.

Initially it was thought there were injuries to the drivers of the vehicles but that proved to be unfounded. The road was cleared at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, a Ford Ka came off the road and ended up in a ditch at Bramfield, near Halesworth, close to the railway bridge.

There were two people in the vehicle and an ambulance was called to the incident which happened at 12.25pm.