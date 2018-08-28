One vehicle collision near Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 21:24 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:25 03 February 2019
Archant
A car was in a collision on the A14 westbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37 near Newmarket.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to the one car collision just after 6pm.
No other vehicles were involved and the driver was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.
The Highways England area team also attended the scene to assess damage to the nearside barrier.
As a result they closed two of the three lanes.
They tweeted: “There’s currently just over one and a half miles of congestion on approach, so allow some extra time for your journey if you’re in the area this evening.”
Highways England then reported at 7.20pm that recovery was in attendance and one lane remained closed.