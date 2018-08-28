Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One vehicle collision near Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 21:24 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:25 03 February 2019

A14 Westbound

A14 Westbound

Archant

A car was in a collision on the A14 westbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37 near Newmarket.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to the one car collision just after 6pm.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The Highways England area team also attended the scene to assess damage to the nearside barrier.

As a result they closed two of the three lanes.

They tweeted: “There’s currently just over one and a half miles of congestion on approach, so allow some extra time for your journey if you’re in the area this evening.”

Highways England then reported at 7.20pm that recovery was in attendance and one lane remained closed.

Most Read

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Community left shocked as a pilot dies in glider crash

Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

One vehicle collision near Newmarket

A14 Westbound

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after collision

Westley Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists