Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic delays as lorry overturns on A11

PUBLISHED: 08:34 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 21 November 2018

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Motorists faced disruption after a lorry overturned on a roundabout on the A11 at Thetford.

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon ParkinThe overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Emergency services were called at 7am this morning to reports that a heavy goods vehicle had turned over at roundabout junction where the B1107 Brandon road joins the A11.

Fire crews from Thetford, Methwold, Watton and Attleborough were called in to deal with the accident that had left the lorry on its side on the side of the roundabout.

A Norfolk police spokesman said it is believed the lorry had been joining the A11 from the Theford A134 road when it overturned. It is not thought to be carrying any hazardous material.

The A11 remains open in both directions but will be closed later this morning for a short period while the lorry is removed.

The police spokesman said: “Officers are arranging safe recovery of the vehicle but the decision has been taken to waiting until after the rush hour to minimise disruption to motorists. The road will be closed for a short period at around 9.30am while it is removed.”

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

21 minutes ago Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Police appeal after 14-year-old boy found unconscious on side of road

09:36 Will Jefford
The teenage boy was found by a passer by. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was found unconscious of the side of a road in West Mersea.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Lapel Pin belonging to real life great escape hero sold for 5x its asking price at auction

08:05 Will Jefford
The pin is engraved withe the name of the Dutch aviator. Picture: LOCKDALES

A rare jewelled lapel pin belonging to one of only three men to escape from a German prisoner of war camp, a story which inspired the film The Great Escape, was sold at a Suffolk Auction house for nearly five times its asking price.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24