A14 tyre blow out and Ipswich crash disrupting rush hour traffic

PUBLISHED: 09:11 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 01 December 2020

A rolling road block on the A14 westbound carriageway is disrupting traffic. Stock image. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A rolling road block and a crash are disrupting rush hour traffic around Ipswich and on the A14.

Police were called to a two vehicle crash on Norwich Road just after 8am. The road is now cleared but an ambulance was called to check one person over.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is slow in the area.

Then at 8.30am police were also called to a tyre blow out on the A14 westbound at Claydon. A rolling road block is now in place from Sproughton.

The AA Traffic Map says traffic is coping well with the road block.

No injuries have been reported.

