Tailbacks building after Aldi lorry and car collide

PUBLISHED: 14:54 24 November 2018

The Aldi lorry and car appear to be stuck in the narrow street Picture: PAUL MORETON

The Aldi lorry and car appear to be stuck in the narrow street Picture: PAUL MORETON

Archant

A large supermarket delivery lorry has collided with a car in Suffolk.

The incident occurred on Cross Street in Sudbury Picture: PAUL MORETONThe incident occurred on Cross Street in Sudbury Picture: PAUL MORETON

The Aldi lorry was involved in a crash with a red Volkswagen car in Sudbury.

The incident occurred in Cross Street at around 2.30pm today, Saturday November 24.

Eyewitness reports say that the two vehicles are currently blocking the road and causing traffic to build around the town.

The two vehicles appear to be wedged together, preventing other vehicles from passing and in particular causing hold-ups for those heading towards Halstead and out of the market town.

No one appears to be hurt and Suffolk police have been informed.

