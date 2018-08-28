Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A broken down lorry on the A12 is causing mass traffic issues in both directions.

Police were called at 5am this morning, Monday, November 12, to reports of a broken down lorry on the A12 heading north.

The vehicle is between Church Road and Button Road at Little Glemham.

It has led to building traffic in both directions, with the road partially blocked heading to Lowestoft.

Onlookers are causing traffic on the southbound side of the carriageway.

Suffolk Constabulary officers are still on the scene but recovery is on its way.

Police expect the tailbacks to ease soon.

Come back to us for all of your travel updates.