Overturned livestock lorry caused traffic chaos on A12 and M25

PUBLISHED: 20:44 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:05 10 April 2019

A crash on the rondabout where the M25 meets the A12 is causing traffic chaos Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A crash on the rondabout where the M25 meets the A12 is causing traffic chaos Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

An overturned livestock lorry on the A12 close to the junction with the M25 is causing traffic chaos on the roads towards Essex and Suffolk.

According to the AA, the crash happened at around 2.50pm today, Wednesday, April 4, on the roundabout where the southbound A12 meets the M25, close to Brentwood.

Both slip roads leading to the M25 were fully closed to traffic as livestock was removed from the road.

One lane of the A12 main carriageway also remains closed.

The crash has caused major traffic problems in the area, affecting motorists travelling to and from Essex and Suffolk.

According to Sgt Collett, of the Roads Policing Unit based in east London, the lorry was carrying cattle at the time of the crash.

He posted on Twitter: “Currently on the Brook St roundabout (A12/M25) to an overturned cattle truck. Partial closure in place. Severe disruption on the A12, please avoid the area if you can.

He later added: “There were 39 on board, 38 were OK but one cow was killed. Two vets were on scene to assist”

Six fire crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry which contained 39 cows.

“Fire crews worked with paramedics to help release one casualty trapped in the lorry by 3.20pm.

“Once the casualty was released they were left in the care of the Ambulance Service and two fire engines were able to leave the scene.

“Specialist crews with the Animal Rescue Unit stayed at the scene to assist with the transfer of the cows.

“Crews worked with a vet and farmers to transfer the cows from the overturned lorry to a replacement lorry by 6.41pm.

“One of the animals was left in the care of the vet after being injured during the collision.”

Norwich's Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Family still living with fraudulent builder's 'unsafe' extension work

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron outside Ipswich Crown Court following the sentencing of Mark Everett Picture: ARCHANT

Car and cyclist involved in crash on country road

The collision between a car and cyclist happened about 7.50am on the B1061, close to Great Bradley, between Cambridge and Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brentford 2-0 Ipswich Town: Blues one step closer to relegation after being completely outplayed by Bees

Flynn Downes holds his head after his mistake led to Ollie Watkins scoring the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
