Five roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk this week

There are five different sets of roadworks to watch out for this week - Credit: Simon Parker

Here are five roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week.

Playford Road and Bent Lane, Ipswich and Rushmere St Andrew

Playford Road will be closed between Humber Doucy Lane and The Street. The road will be closed between April 25 and April 29. This is for the installation of new speed cushions.

Traffic should divert along The Street, Rushmere Road, A1214, A1071, Playford Road and vice versa.

Potash Lane, Polstead

Potash Road will be closed between April 25 and April 29. This is to carry out pre-surface dressing repairs. Traffic should divert along Straight Road, A1071, and vice versa.

Norton Road, Thurston

Norton Road will remain closed between Ixworth Road and Pakenham Road until May 13. This is for carriageway, footway, and zebra crossing improvements.

Traffic should divert along Norton Road, Ixworth Road, Thurston Road, Upper Town, The Street, Fen Road, Bull Road, A1088, road From A1088 to Thurston, Great Green, Norton Road and vice versa.

High Street, Tuddenham

Tuddenham High Street is closed between Tuddenham Road in Herringswell and Higham Road in Tuddenham for carriageway resurfacing.

This will remain the case between 9am and 4.30pm until April 29.

Southbound traffic should divert along Worlington Road, Herringswell Road, A11, A1101, Icknield Way, The Street, and Tuddenham Road.

Northbound traffic should divert along Cavenham Road, The Street, Icknield Way, Icknield Way, A1101, A11, Herringswell Road and Worlington Road.

Borley Green, Wood Road, Warren Lane and Lower Road, Woolpit and Onehouse

Borley Green, Wood Road, Warren Lane, and Lower Road near Woolpit and Onehouse are all being closed for pre-surface dressing preparation work.

This will last between April 25 and April 29 and will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will involve Borley Green being shut between The Heath and Wood Road, Wood Road being shut, and Warren Lane being shut between Wood Road to Old Bury Road.

Traffic should divert along Borley Green, Shelland Green, Shelland Road, Haughley Road, New Street, Old Bury Road and vice versa.

The second phase will involve Lower Road in Onehouse being shut, and Borely Green being shut between Lower Road and The Heath.

Traffic should divert along, Fen Street, Stowmarket Road, Woolpit Road, Rattlesden Road, The Green, Green Road, The Street, Church Street, Heath Road, The Heath and vice versa.