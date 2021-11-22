5 roadworks in Suffolk to plan your journeys around this week
- Credit: Archant
There are a number of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week — here are five to plan your journeys around.
Southgate Street, Bury St Edmunds
The one-way section of Southgate Street, which takes motorists from the town centre to the A14, remains closed until December 10 due to CityFibre works.
Motorists can instead use Honey Hill and Raingate Street to leave the town.
A1021 Orwell Road, Felixstowe
The end of Orwell Road that connects with Garrison Lane will be shut off until December 13 later this week.
The Anglian Water repairs are due to start on Tuesday, meaning drivers will be forced to go along the seafront or through nearby residential streets.
The Terrace, Aldeburgh
The Terrace, off High Street near the Two Magpies Bakery store, is set to remain sealed off to motorists until early January.
A diversion through Cresipgny Road will take motorists around the works.
Queen Street and Market Hill, Haverhill
These two streets remain closed at the junction with Camps Road, with the works expected to last until the middle of December.
The works are to make Camps Road into a one-way street. heading westbound.
Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds
CityFibre engineers continue to work in Guildhall Street, meaning the road leading to Westgate Street remains closed to motorists.
It is expected the road will remain shut until December 17.