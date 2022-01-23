6 roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
As the new week dawns and motorists get ready for their daily commute, there are a number of planned road closures throughout Suffolk this week.
Avoid any traveling snags with our list of roadworks.
Helmingham Road, Gosbeck
Helmingham Road, in Gosbeck, will remain closed until January 27 from Hill Farm to Ashbocking Road. This is as drainage improvement work needs to be undertaken.
It is recommended people follow the diversion around Helmingham Road, Stonewall Hill, and Ipswich Road to Gosbeck.
Belstead Road, Ipswich
Belstead Road in Ipswich will be closed until January 28 between Stoke Park Drive to Girton Way.
Most Read
- 1 Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest
- 2 'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon
- 3 'He's a s**t house' - Stanley chairman slams Town skipper Morsy
- 4 The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents
- 5 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 win v Accrington
- 7 9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Stanley win
- 9 "I love him... I think he’s absolutely brilliant' - Chaplin on Town boss McKenna
- 10 'Ludicrous' - Stanley boss on 'big turning point' in Town loss
Diverted traffic is expected to travel along Stoke Park Drive, and then back up Belstead Road.
Lion Lane and Maitland Road from Lion Lane south, Needham Market
Lion Lane and Maitland Road in Needham Market will be closed on January 26, between 8am and 4pm.
This is for cyclic verge maintenance.
The diversion runs along Coddenham Road and the B1113.
Mendham Lane, Sandy Lane, South Elmham St Cross & Homersfield
Mendham Lane and Sandy Lane in South Elmham St Cross will be closed between the beginning of Sandy Lane to the intersection with New Road.
Mendham Lane will later be closed from Target Hill to Cross Road.
This work will happen between January 24-28 to allow carriageway patching prior to surface dressing.
When the first closure is in place traffic should divert along Fox Hill, St Cross Road, and Mendham Lane, or vice versa.
When the second closure is in place traffic should divert along St Cross Road, Fox Hill, Mendham Lane, and Sandy Lane or vice versa.
Cemetery Road from Croft Close until The Meadows, Wickhambrook
Cemetery Road in Wickhambrook will be closed until January 28.
A new footway and bus stop are being installed and the carriageway is being resurfaced.
Traffic should divert along Cemetery Road, Duddery Lane, Cloak Lane, and B1063 Shop Hill or vice versa.
Holly Road and Offton Road, Willisham and Ringshall
Holly Road and Offton Road, running between Willisham and Ringshall will be closed from January 24-28. This is so pre-surface dressing operations can be carried out.
Traffic can take a diversion along the following route: The B1078, Willisham Road, Main Road, Willisham Hall Road, and Bildeston Road and vice versa.