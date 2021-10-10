7 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week

Published: 7:00 PM October 10, 2021

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Motorists in Suffolk will be keen to avoid the roadworks taking place this week - here's a few to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

B1075, Ipswich

The B1075 to the east of Ipswich will be closed from Wednesday to Friday by Anglian Water engineers.

Motorists heading into town will not be able to join either St Helen's Street or Spring Road during this time.

A14, Bury St Edmunds

The slip road joining the A14 from the Westley Interchange will be closed from next Sunday evening by Highways England.

It is expected the closure will be in place until October 24.

A14, Higham

Further westbound down the A14, another slip road will be shut by Highways England from Sunday evening.

However, the closure is set to be in place until November 6.

Museum Street, Ipswich

This one-way street near the town centre is going to be shut from Monday to Friday to allow for CityFibre works to take place.

CityFibre works have been taking place across Ipswich in recent months to upgrade the town's high-speed broadband capacity.

Hurstlea Road, Needham Market

Cadent engineers will be on-site in Hurstlea Road throughout this week, sending motorists on a diversion on the B1113.

The works are expected to last until next Tuesday.

Garrison Lane, Felixstowe

Anglian Water works are starting outside the Lidl supermarket near Felixstowe town centre this week and are expected to last until the end of the month.

Motorists can avoid the works by taking a detour along the seafront.

Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds

Motorists heading westbound out of Bury will be keen to avoid these works, which are starting on Monday until Friday.

A diversion following the A143 is set to be put in place.