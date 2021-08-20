Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by car
A man involved in a crash with a car on the A1017 near Haverhill is in a life-threatening condition in hospital, police have confirmed.
Officers from Suffolk police closed the road at around 10.30pm last night after receiving reports of the collision.
The man, who was walking near the road, was struck by a red Hyundai Getz and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, in a serious condition.
His injuries are now believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting reference CAD 412 of August 19.
