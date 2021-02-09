Updated

Published: 9:22 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM February 9, 2021

The A1071 at Hintlesham has reopened following a two-vehicle crash which blocked the road this morning. .

Suffolk police said Thorpes Hill between the George Pub and Chattisham turnoff is now cleared following the collision.

The vehicles have now been recovered and traffic has returned to normal.

Police described the road conditions as "treacherous" and reminded people to only travel if making an essential journey.

The A1071 at #Hintlesham is currently partially blocked following a two-vehicle RTC earlier this morning. Vehicles awaiting recovery.



The road conditions are described as treacherous & traffic is building up. Avoid the area if possible & only travel if necessary. #SuffolkRoads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 9, 2021

Police were also called at 7.30am to a broken down lorry on the on-slip for the A14 at Newmarket.

The on-slip is down to one lane, but no issues have been reported.