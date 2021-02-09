News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Delays cleared after two-vehicle crash blocks A1071

Sophie Barnett

Published: 9:22 AM February 9, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM February 9, 2021
The A1071 at Hintlesham has reopened following a two-vehicle crash which blocked the road this morning. . 

Suffolk police said Thorpes Hill between the George Pub and Chattisham turnoff is now cleared following the collision. 

The vehicles have now been recovered and traffic has returned to normal. 

Police described the road conditions as "treacherous" and reminded people to only travel if making an essential journey.

Police were also called at 7.30am to a broken down lorry on the on-slip for the A14 at Newmarket.

The on-slip is down to one lane, but no issues have been reported. 

