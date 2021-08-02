News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injuries in crash

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:59 AM August 2, 2021   
The crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Skodia Kodiaq

The crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Skodia Kodiaq - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered serious leg injuries after he was involved in a crash near Boxford.

The crash, involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Skoda Kodiaq, happened on the A1071 around 12.10pm Saturday, July 31.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his right leg and ankle.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a car towing a caravan, who is understood to have seen the collision.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Toni Horsley of Bury St Edmunds Road Police Unit via email, quoting reference 37/41823/21.

Alternatively, information can also be given to the force's control room on 101, or by calling charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
  2. 2 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
  3. 3 Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases
  1. 4 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall
  2. 5 Major former Debenhams store could remain empty until 2023
  3. 6 'Never seen anything like it' - community pulls together to revamp pub
  4. 7 Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina
  5. 8 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
  6. 9 Delays after car crashes into level crossing
  7. 10 Bridal shop opens in well-known former Sudbury bookshop
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the first half.

Football

Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The incident occurred in woods near Ubbeston Hall

Suffolk Live | Updated

Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester

A12

Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Warwick Foreman was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon