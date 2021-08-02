Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injuries in crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist has suffered serious leg injuries after he was involved in a crash near Boxford.
The crash, involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Skoda Kodiaq, happened on the A1071 around 12.10pm Saturday, July 31.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his right leg and ankle.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a car towing a caravan, who is understood to have seen the collision.
Those with information are asked to contact PC Toni Horsley of Bury St Edmunds Road Police Unit via email, quoting reference 37/41823/21.
Alternatively, information can also be given to the force's control room on 101, or by calling charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
