News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A1071 reopens after cars and motorcycle collide

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:19 AM March 30, 2021   
The A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh closed due to a collision

The A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh closed due to a collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh has reopened this morning following a "serious" collision between three cars and a motorcycle on Monday evening.

Officers from Suffolk police and the ambulance service were called to the scene of the incident, near Hintlesham Hall, shortly after 5.35pm.

The crash was initially understood to have involved a motorcycle and a car, although a spokeswoman for Suffolk police later confirmed four vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for several hours while the motorists and their vehicles were recovered.

The conditions of the motorists are not currently known.

Suffolk police confirmed the road had reopened on Tuesday morning.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles on Navigation Approach Stowmarket

Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn

Food and Drink

Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon