A1071 reopens after cars and motorcycle collide

Published: 7:19 AM March 30, 2021

The A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh closed due to a collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh has reopened this morning following a "serious" collision between three cars and a motorcycle on Monday evening.

Officers from Suffolk police and the ambulance service were called to the scene of the incident, near Hintlesham Hall, shortly after 5.35pm.

The crash was initially understood to have involved a motorcycle and a car, although a spokeswoman for Suffolk police later confirmed four vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for several hours while the motorists and their vehicles were recovered.

The conditions of the motorists are not currently known.

Suffolk police confirmed the road had reopened on Tuesday morning.