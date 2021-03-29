News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:33 PM March 29, 2021   
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadleigh.

Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadleigh. Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Staff

Police have closed the A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh following a "serious" traffic accident.

Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash near Hintlesham Hall, alongside the ambulance service.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police described the crash as "serious" and confirmed the road has been closed.

No information regarding injuries has been confirmed.

