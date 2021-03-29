Breaking
Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
Published: 6:33 PM March 29, 2021
Police have closed the A1071 between Hintlesham and Hadleigh following a "serious" traffic accident.
Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash near Hintlesham Hall, alongside the ambulance service.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police described the crash as "serious" and confirmed the road has been closed.
No information regarding injuries has been confirmed.