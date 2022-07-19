Road closed after car in ditch following five-vehicle crash
Published: 4:27 PM July 19, 2022
A road near Sudbury is currently closed after a car ended up in a ditch following a five-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash in the A1092 in Long Melford at about 2.35pm today (July 19).
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The A1092 is currently closed after a collision involving five vehicles.
"Fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene."
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One person is trapped in a car that is in a ditch."
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.