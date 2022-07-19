News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after car in ditch following five-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:27 PM July 19, 2022
The A1092 is currently closed near Sudbury after a serious crash involving five vehicles

The A1092 is currently closed near Sudbury after a serious crash involving five vehicles - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Sudbury is currently closed after a car ended up in a ditch following a five-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the A1092 in Long Melford at about 2.35pm today (July 19).

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The A1092 is currently closed after a collision involving five vehicles.

"Fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One person is trapped in a car that is in a ditch."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

Sudbury News

