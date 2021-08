Published: 3:21 PM August 18, 2021

The A1095 is closed due to a police incident

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Halesworth which has led to the A1095 being closed.

The road has been closed between the A12 and Reydon due to the incident with road users being urged to find an alternative route.

It is uncertain how long the road will be closed for.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow