News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Casualty taken to hospital after three vehicle crash off A12

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:10 PM September 15, 2022
Updated: 12:56 PM September 15, 2022
The A1095 is currently closed in both directions

The A1095 is currently closed in both directions - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash off the A12 in east Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the A1095 near Reydon at 10.55am this morning, September 15.

According to Suffolk police, the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, Mitsubishi Shogun and a Ford B-Max.

Injuries were assessed at the scene by the emergency services and one person has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed in both directions whilst the incident was handled, but has since reopened.

Suffolk Live News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A number of tributes have been left after a mother and daughter were found dead in a home near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon