Casualty taken to hospital after three vehicle crash off A12

Updated

The A1095 is currently closed in both directions - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash off the A12 in east Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the A1095 near Reydon at 10.55am this morning, September 15.

According to Suffolk police, the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, Mitsubishi Shogun and a Ford B-Max.

Injuries were assessed at the scene by the emergency services and one person has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed in both directions whilst the incident was handled, but has since reopened.