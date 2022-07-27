Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near A11

The crash happened in Newmarket Road, approaching the A11 in west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash near the A11 in west Suffolk.

Police were called to the incident in Newmarket Road in Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

A red and black Honda motorcycle was travelling along Newmarket Road, heading towards the junction with the A11, when it left the carriageway.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, having suffered injuries that were considered at the time to be potentially life-changing.

However, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden in the area prior to the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/47720/22.