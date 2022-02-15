News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 closed after car crashed into central reservation

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:20 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 9:47 PM February 15, 2022
A11 closed after crash near Barton Mills

The A11 southbound has been closed after a car hit the central reservation near Barton Mills - Credit: Google

The A11 southbound was closed after a car crashed into the central reservation on the dual carriageway.

The crash happened between Barton Mills and Elveden at about 7.50pm.

A black Fiat Ibiza was involved but no injuries have been reported.

A police spokeswoman said: "Units remain at the scene following a crash on the A11.

"The vehicle is currently awaiting recovery and the road is expected to reopen in about an hour's time."

The fire service also responded to the crash, with units from Thetford, Bradford and Mildenhall attending.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

