A11 closed after car crash and cows escape onto road

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:04 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 3:13 PM May 6, 2022
Cattle have been pictured walking across the A11

The A11 is closed in both directions in west Suffolk after one car has crashed and cows have escape onto the road.

The incident happened at about 2.10pm on Friday on the road at Red Lodge, near Barton Mills.

A car is said to have crashed and cattle have also been pictured walking across the road.

According to police, one person  suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The road remains closed as police work to clear the obstructions.

